Jan. 31, 2019, 7:20 PM GMT By Savannah Smith

Stacey Abrams, the Georgia Democrat selected to rebut President Donald Trump's State of the Union address next Tuesday, will appear in a new ad for voting rights during Sunday's Super Bowl game.

Abrams' political group, Fair Fight, bought airtime on Georgia affiliates during the NFL broadcast so the Atlanta native can push for election law changes. In the ad, released online Thursday, she appears alongside Republican Natalie Crawford, the county commissioner of Habersham, Georgia.

Abrams, 45, narrowly lost her bid for governor to Republican Brian Kemp this past November in an election marred by allegations of voter roll purging and voter suppression largely aimed at African-Americans. She would have been the country's first black female governor.

She founded the New Georgia Project in 2013 to increase voter registration in the state, and her gubernatorialcampaign was centered largely around her support of the issue. After she ended her bid — trailing Kemp by about 55,000 votes — she blasted the process by which her opponent had emerged victorious, and announced the launch of Fair Fight.

"We will channel the work of the past several weeks into a strong legal demand for reform of our elections systems in Georgia," Abrams said in her speech acknowledging her loss.

In the ad, Crawford and Abrams note that while they don't agree on everything, they agree elections should be fair.

"Every vote should be counted from every corner of our state,” Abrams says in the ad.

Crawford then notes that "elections officials to have the support that they need."

Prior to the start of the Super Bowl, CBS' "Face the Nation" plans to air a taped interview with Trump.