State Dept. internal watchdog launches investigation into Afghanistan troop withdrawal

The State Department’s inspector general informed Congress on Monday that the office is opening a series of probes into the Biden administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, according to a letter obtained by NBC News.

Diana Shaw, the department’s acting inspector general, notified the heads of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and House Foreign Affairs Committee, as well as the House and Senate Intelligence committees that her office will open "several oversight projects" related to ending diplomatic operations in Afghanistan.

The probes will focus on the State Department’s Special Immigrant Visa program; Afghans processed for refugee admission into the U.S.; resettlement of Afghan refugees and visa recipients; and the emergency evacuation of the U.S. Embassy in Kabul “to include evacuation of U.S. citizens and Afghan nationals."

“Given the elevated interest in this work by Congress and the unique circumstances requiring coordination across the Inspector General community, I wanted to notify our committees of jurisdiction of this important work,” Shaw said in the letter.

This is a breaking story, please check back for updates.