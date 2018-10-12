Stephen Miller's third-grade teacher suspended after saying he ate glue as child

Nikki Fiske told the Hollywood Reporter that when the Trump aide was a student in her classroom, he was a loner with a messy desk who played with glue.
by Associated Press
Image: White House staff depart with U.S. President Trump for travel to Florida from Joint Base Andrews
From left, Kellyanne Conway, Jared Kushner, Stephen Miller and Dan Scavino at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland this month.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — A Southern California school district has suspended a teacher who recounted how a senior aide to President Donald Trump ate glue as a third-grader.

Nikki Fiske told the Hollywood Reporter that when Stephen Miller was a student in her classroom, he was a loner with a messy desk who played with glue. She calls Miller "a strange dude."

The Los Angeles Times reported Thursday that the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District placed Fiske on "home assignment" while it decides what to do — if anything — about the disclosures. The district says it's concerned about the public release of student information.

The 72-year-old Fiske could not be reached for comment.

Miller, who was taught by Fiske in 1993, grew up to be a senior adviser at the White House.

