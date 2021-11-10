In surprise move, U.S. and China vow to work together on climate change

The United States and China pledged Wednesday to work closely together on climate change within this decade, in a rare and unexpected joint statement that brought fresh energy to the final days of a U.N. summit in Scotland.

The world’s two biggest economies declared “their firm commitment to work together and with other Parties to strengthen implementation of the Paris Agreement.”

U.S. Climate Envoy John Kerry and his Chines counterpart, Xie Zhenhua, brokered the agreement and both touted it in separate news conferences on Wednesday.

The countries said they’ll work together on deforestation and will hold a bilateral meeting on methane in the first half of next year.

The joint statement was otherwise light on details, and mostly affirmed earlier goals such as ending overseas coal financing and preserving the 2015 Paris agreement’s target of limiting climate change to 2 degrees Celsius.

But the pledge nonetheless gives a jolt of momentum to the summit by showing that the world’s biggest emitter of greenhouse gases — China — was still involved.

This is China’s biggest move so far at the conference, where Beijing officials have not had a major presence and Chinese President Xi Jinping did not show up.

Kerry, in an NBC News interview in Glasgow, had said it was disappointing Xi was not attending but that the “door is not closed” to U.S. cooperation with China on climate.

China did not sign the global methane pledge brokered by the U.S. and the EU in Glasgow to reduce emissions of the potent greenhouse gas by 30 percent by the end of the decade. China also disappointed climate hawks by declining to increase its ambitions in Glasgow on reducing emissions. China’s goal remains for its still-climbing emissions to peak by 2030 and to be carbon neutral by 2060 - a decade after the U.S. goal.