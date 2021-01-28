Progressive lawmakers are reacting to the Reddit-led surge in GameStop stock sales — and Wall Street's response — to push for more oversight on financial institutions.

"Gotta admit it’s really something to see Wall Streeters with a long history of treating our economy as a casino complain about a message board of posters also treating the market as a casino," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., tweeted Wednesday. "Anyways, Tax the Rich," she added.

Users of the Reddit message board r/WallStreetBets rallied this week to boost the struggling video game retailer and other companies' stocks after several hedge funds took short positions on the stocks. The effort, which sparked backlash from Wall Street firms who lost huge sums as a result, hit a roadblock on Thursday morning after the personal trading app Robinhood stopped allowing users to buy those stocks.

Called the Robinhood's decision "unacceptable," Ocasio-Cortez said she would "support a hearing if necessary" to investigate the issue.

"This is a serious matter," she said. "Committee investigators should examine any retail services freezing stock purchases in the course of potential investigations - especially those allowing sales, but freezing purchases."

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a member of the progressive group known as "The Squad" that also includes Ocasio-Cortez, also called for a congressional investigation into Robinhood's "market manipulation," not the Reddit-inspired stock buyers.

"This is beyond absurd. @FSCDems need to have a hearing on Robinhood's market manipulation," the Michigan Democrat tweeted, referring to the House Financial Services Committee. The company is "blocking the ability to trade to protect Wall St. hedge funds, stealing millions of dollars from their users to protect people who've used the stock market as a casino for decades," Tlaib tweeted.

Rep. Ro Khanna, D.-Calif., celebrated the online revolt. "We're done letting hedge fund billionaires treat the stock market like their personal playground, then taking their ball home as soon as they lose," Khanna said in a statement.

He said the episode "demonstrated the power of technology to democratize access to American financial institutions," as well as "how the cards are stacked against the little guy in favor of billionaire Wall Street traders."

Asked for her take on the phenomenon that sent GameStop's stock prices up to $347 at the close of business Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was a little more muted. "It's interesting, isn't it?" Pelosi said, adding "We'll all be reviewing it."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said in a statement Wednesday that the incident shows the system is broken.

"With stocks soaring while millions are out of work and struggling to pay bills, it’s not news that the stock market doesn't reflect our actual economy. For years, the same hedge funds, private equity firms, and wealthy investors dismayed by the GameStop trades have treated the stock market like their own personal casino while everyone else pays the price," Warren said.

"It's long past time for the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) and other financial regulators to wake up and do their jobs – and with a new administration and Democrats running Congress, I intend to make sure they do," Warren added.

The SEC said it was "aware of and actively monitoring the on-going market volatility in the options and equities markets."

The White House said Wednesday that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is also "monitoring the situation."

"It is a good reminder that the stock market is not the only measure of the health of our economy and it does not reflect how working and middle-class families are doing," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.