Ted Cruz, wife chased out of D.C. restaurant by anti-Kavanaugh protesters

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and his wife were chased out of a Washington, D.C., restaurant Monday night by anti-Brett Kavanaugh protesters chanting, "We believe survivors."

Videos of the incident was posted to Twitter by a group called "Smash Racism DC."

The videos show a group of protesters heckling Cruz and his wife, Heidi, over President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee as the pair attempt to work their way through the crowd toward the exit.

One protester yells, "Are you going to confirm your best friend Brett Kavanaugh?" Another demonstrator shouts, "Vote no on Kavanaugh." A third protester raises her middle finger at Cruz.

An employee of the restaurant is seen helping the Cruzes leave, and after they do, the protesters are asked to leave, too.

The Daily Beast identified the restaurant as Fiola, an upscale Italian eatery near the Smithsonian Institution.

Cruz's office did not respond to questions from NBC News about the incident.

The incident marks another round of turbulence surrounding the confirmation of Kavanaugh, who is facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct dating back to when he was in high school and college. He has vigorously denied the allegations.

Cruz is a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which on Thursday will hear testimony from Kavanaugh and one of his accusers, Christine Blasey Ford.

Other politicians and Trump administration officials have been confronted in public in recent months, including former Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt, who was urged by a woman holding her young son to resign amid a slew of scandals, and Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen, who was heckled at a Mexican restaurant by a group protesting the Trump's policy of separating families at the southern border.