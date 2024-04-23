IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Tennessee legislators pass bill that would let teachers carry guns in schools

The bill's passage in the Republican-led Legislature comes a year after a shooter opened fire and killed six people at a Christian school in Nashville.
People protest bill allowing armed teachers in Tennessee.
Gun reform activists protest to adopt Senate Bill, which would authorize teachers, principals, and school personnel to carry a concealed handgun on school grounds, in Nashville, Tenn., on April 23, 2024. Seth Herald / Reuters
By Zoë Richards

Lawmakers in Tennessee passed a measure Tuesday that would allow school staff to carry concealed handguns on school grounds, sending the bill to the governor a year after a shooter opened fire and killed six people at a Nashville school.

The Tennessee House cleared the legislation in a 68-28 vote. The state Senate, which is also controlled by the GOP, passed the measure earlier this month.

Protesters could be heard in the gallery chanting, “Blood on your hands,” during Tuesday’s floor proceedings.

State Rep. Ryan Williams, a Republican sponsor of the House bill and State Sen. Paul Bailey, a Republican who sponsored the bill in the upper chamber, did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Republican Gov. Bill Lee did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether he planned to sign the measure into law.

Under the legislation, faculty and staff members who wish to carry a concealed handgun on school grounds would need to complete a minimum of 40 hours of approved training specific to school policing each year.

