Tennessee legislators pass bill that would let teachers carry guns in schools

Lawmakers in Tennessee passed a measure Tuesday that would allow school staff to carry concealed handguns on school grounds, sending the bill to the governor a year after a shooter opened fire and killed six people at a Nashville school.

The Tennessee House cleared the legislation in a 68-28 vote. The state Senate, which is also controlled by the GOP, passed the measure earlier this month.

Protesters could be heard in the gallery chanting, “Blood on your hands,” during Tuesday’s floor proceedings.

State Rep. Ryan Williams, a Republican sponsor of the House bill and State Sen. Paul Bailey, a Republican who sponsored the bill in the upper chamber, did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Republican Gov. Bill Lee did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether he planned to sign the measure into law.

Under the legislation, faculty and staff members who wish to carry a concealed handgun on school grounds would need to complete a minimum of 40 hours of approved training specific to school policing each year.

