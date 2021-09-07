Texas Gov. Abbott defends new abortion law, vows to 'eliminate all rapists'

WASHINGTON — Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday defended the state's restrictive new abortion law, saying that it doesn't force victims of rape to give birth and vowing to "eliminate all rapists."

The Republican governor took questions from reporters Tuesday morning after an event where he signed a sweeping election bill into law. Asked whether the new abortion law would force rape victims to give birth, Abbott said, "It doesn't require that at all, obviously, it provides at least six weeks for a person to get an abortion."

The law, known as Senate Bill 8, went into effect on Sept. 1 after the Supreme Court did not act to block it. It bans abortions once fetal cardiac activity can be detected, which is as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, before many people are even aware that they are pregnant. Because pregnancy is measured from the first day of the last menstrual cycle — about two weeks before conception occurs — victims of sexual assault only have a maximum of four weeks to obtain an abortion under the new law.

"Rape is a crime and Texas will work tirelessly to make sure that we eliminate all rapists from the streets of Texas," said Abbott, who added, "there are services available to support victims of rape in the state to make sure that anybody who's victimized will get the support they need."

Since the ruling, the Biden administration and congressional Democrats have said they will work to enshrine abortion rights as other GOP-led states put forward similarly restrictive laws. Biden said the law violates the Constitution and pledged to "protect and defend" abortion rights and vowed a whole-of-government response.