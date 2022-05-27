IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to skip NRA convention, return to Uvalde, instead

The Republican governor, who had been scheduled to speak at the NRA event, said he will return to Uvalde, where 19 children and two adults were killed at an elementary school.
Image: Greg Abbott
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott at a vigil Wednesday for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.Allison Dinner / AFP - Getty Images
By Haley Talbot, Gemma DiCasimirro and Zoë Richards

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will skip Friday's National Rifle Association convention and instead make a return trip to Uvalde, the rural town devastated by an elementary school shooting this week, his office said Thursday evening.

Abbott, who is seeking re-election in November, will record video remarks that will be shown at the NRA event in Houston, a spokesman for the governor told NBC News. He had been scheduled to speak in person.

In Uvalde, Abbott is scheduled to hold a news conference after a meeting with state and local officials, as well as town residents.

Beto O’Rourke confronts Gov. Greg Abbott after Uvalde massacre: ‘This is on you’

The Dallas Morning News previously reported Abbott's schedule change.

Republican politicians scheduled to speak in Houston have come under pressure to forgo the NRA event, which opens just three days after 19 students and two teachers were gunned down in Uvalde.

Sen. John Cornyn and Rep. Dan Crenshaw, two other high-profile Texas Republicans who had been scheduled to attend, have also backed out, citing scheduling conflicts they said were unrelated to Tuesday’s shooting at Robb Elementary School, about 270 miles from Houston.

Speakers who remain on the list for the event include former President Donald Trump, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

Trump said in a statement Wednesday that he would keep his "longtime commitment to speak in Texas at the NRA Convention and deliver an important address to America."

