Secretary of State Rex Tillerson refused to answer on Sunday when asked whether he called President Donald Trump a “moron,” as first reported by NBC News.

In an appearance on CNN’s "State of the Union," Tillerson was asked point blank more than once whether he had insulted the president. The secretary said the line of questioning was part of "the games of Washington" and refused to deny that he had called Trump a "moron."

"I’m not playing," Tillerson said. “These are the games of Washington. These are the destructive games of this town. They’re not helpful to anyone."

When asked again — with a reminder that a non-response might lead some to believe that he had indeed called the president a “moron” — Tillerson pushed back at CNN’s interviewer Jake Tapper.

“I’m not dignifying the question with an answer, Jake,” the secretary said, again refusing to say whether he had insulted the president. “And I’m a little surprised you want to spend so much time on it.”

The line of questioning then switched to focus on Tillerson’s friend, Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., who currently chairs the influential Foreign Relations Committee.

After Trump attacked Corker on Twitter, the senator responded by calling the White House an “adult day care” and later told the Washington Post that the president had “publicly castrate[d]” Tillerson on the world stage.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson participates in the first meeting of the U.S. National Space Council on October 5, 2017 in Chantilly, Virginia. Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

The secretary refused to directly answer the question and instead focused on Washington D.C., which he said "actually enjoys the status quo." He then suggested that the president is making decisions "in his very unique style. And he is very unique."

"He is certainly the most unique president we have ever seen in modern history," the former Exxon Mobil CEO said.

When pressed a second time about Corker's below-the-belt remark, Tillerson gave a cheeky response:

'I checked," he said. "I'm fully intact."

The secretary then pushed back at accusations from Senator Ben Cardin, D-Maryland, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, that the Trump administration was dragging its feet on implementing new sanctions on Russia.

As for the Iran nuclear deal that Trump had threatened to drop out of, Tillerson said that the Islamic republic had "remedied the violations, which brings them back into technical compliance."