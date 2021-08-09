IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns

Melissa DeRosa's action comes as Cuomo faces calls to step down after New York’s attorney general alleged he he sexually harassed nearly a dozen women.
Andrew Cuomo holds a press conference at Yankee Stadium on July 26, 2021, in The Bronx, N.Y.
Andrew Cuomo holds a press conference at Yankee Stadium on July 26, 2021, in The Bronx, N.Y.Star Max / via AP
By Tim Stelloh

A top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned Sunday, saying in a statement that the last two years have been “emotionally and mentally trying.”

The resignation of Melissa DeRosa comes as Cuomo faces calls to step down after New York’s attorney general released a report alleging Cuomo sexually harassed nearly a dozen women and violated state and federal laws.

Cuomo has denied the allegations.

DeRosa disclosed earlier this year that the administration took months to release data on the coronavirus death toll because officials “froze” over worries the information was “going to be used against us."

“I am forever grateful for the opportunity to have worked with such talented and committed colleagues on behalf of our state,” she said.

Tim Stelloh

Tim Stelloh is a reporter for NBC News based in California.