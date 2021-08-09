Top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns

A top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned Sunday, saying in a statement that the last two years have been “emotionally and mentally trying.”

The resignation of Melissa DeRosa comes as Cuomo faces calls to step down after New York’s attorney general released a report alleging Cuomo sexually harassed nearly a dozen women and violated state and federal laws.

Cuomo has denied the allegations.

DeRosa disclosed earlier this year that the administration took months to release data on the coronavirus death toll because officials “froze” over worries the information was “going to be used against us."

“I am forever grateful for the opportunity to have worked with such talented and committed colleagues on behalf of our state,” she said.