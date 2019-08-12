Breaking News Emails
The Trump administration introduced a new rule on Monday making it harder for low-income immigrants who receive food stamps or other forms of taxpayer-funded assistance to stay in the country legally.
The rule — which has been in the works since last year — would require immigrants applying for a change in immigration status (like a green card) to prove that they are unlikely to ever need public assistance, and can bar immigrants who had received assistance above a certain threshold from being approved.
The rule would heavily favors wealthier applicants, and could dramatically reshape American immigration system, according to the Migration Policy Institute which studied the proposed rule last year. It will go into effect in mid-October.
Immigration law bars immigrants likely “to become a public charge” from changing or renewing immigration status, but did not previously define “public charge.” A 1999 rule limited green cards for immigrants who were dependent on cash benefits, but did not take into consideration health care or other non-monetary benefits.
This rule, however, defines public charge as any immigrant who personally benefits from a wide array of public benefits over a certain threshold.
After the public comment period, there were several changes made to the rule: pregnant women and children under the age of 21 are exempt from the rule and applicants applying for public aid solely for the benefit of another are not considered recipients of such aide.
There are a number of exceptions to the rule, including military members, asylum seekers, and refugees.