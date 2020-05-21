Trump administration pulling out of Open Skies reconnaissance treaty over Russia violations

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The Trump administration is planning to withdraw from the Open Skies arms control treaty, which allows more than 30 nations to conduct unarmed, short-notice flights over one another's territories, a senior administration official confirmed to NBC News.

The administration says it wants out of the treaty because Russia is violating the pact, and imagery collected during the flights can be obtained quickly at less cost from U.S. or commercial satellites.

The goal of the treaty, which entered into force in 2002, is to avoid conflict and encourage trust between participating nations. More than 1,500 flights have been conducted under the treaty, but Russia has restricted flights over certain areas.

Exiting the treaty is expected to strain relations with Moscow and upset European allies and some members of Congress.

The New York Times was the first to report the news.

President Dwight Eisenhower first proposed that the United States and the former Soviet Union allow aerial reconnaissance flights over each other’s territory in 1955. At first, Moscow rejected the idea, but President George H.W. Bush revived it in 1989, and the treaty entered into force in January 2002. Currently, 34 nations have signed it; Kyrgyzstan has signed but not ratified it yet.