By Dartunorro Clark
The Trump administration will move forward with printing the 2020 census without a controversial citizenship question, a Justice Department spokesperson said Tuesday.
The Supreme Court last week blocked the administration from adding the question, saying it did not provide a sufficient rationale for including it in the census. Opponents of adding the question said it was designed as a Republican effort to depress response rates in largely Democratic immigrant communities.
