WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump reluctantly agreed in a meeting with his national security team on Tuesday to keep U.S. troops in Syria for an undetermined period of time with the goal of defeating ISIS, a senior administration official said Wednesday.

"He wasn’t thrilled about it, to say the least," the official said.

Defense Secretary James Mattis and other top officials made the case to Trump that the fight against ISIS was almost finished but a complete withdrawal of U.S. forces at this time would risk losing gains the U.S. has made in the ISIS fight, the official said.

A convoy of U.S. troops drive on a road leading to the tense front line with Turkish-backed fighters, in Manbij, north Syria, on March 31, 2018. Hussein Malla / AP

Mattis told the president the Pentagon was already reducing the number of U.S. forces and would continue to do so, though he did not give the president a set timeframe for the end of the U.S. mission in Syria, the official said. The official said Trump "wasn’t thrilled about that either," but agreed to give the effort more time.

"The president made his displeasure clear about any kind of long-term presence in Syria," the official said, adding that Trump said he wants other countries in the region to help fund the country's reconstruction.

The U.S. has around 2,000 forces on the ground fighting the terrorist group.

Tuesday’s meeting followed a scramble by Trump’s national security aides to address his recent threat to pull out all U.S. forces in Syria.

Earlier Tuesday, Trump said he wanted to get out of Syria and bring U.S. troops back home — only moments after his top advisers said publicly that the fight against ISIS was not finished.

"I want to get back, I want to rebuild our nation," Trump said, reiterating comments about withdrawal that he made last week. "It's time. We were very successful against ISIS; we'll be successful against anybody militarily, but sometimes it's time to come back home. And we're thinking about that very seriously."

The president, speaking at a joint press conference at the White House with the leaders of the Baltic states, did not give a timeline for withdrawing U.S. troops but said a decision would be made soon.

Just moments earlier, however, Special Presidential Envoy for the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS Brett McGurk had stressed that the job was not finished.

"We are in Syria to fight ISIS. That is our mission," McGurk said, standing alongside U.S. Army Gen. Joseph Votel, commander of the U.S. Central Command, at the U.S. Institute of Peace. "Our mission is not over. And we are going to complete that mission."

U.S. and coalition partners on the ground have taken control of almost 95 percent of the territory in Syria once held by ISIS but U.S. officials have said their remaining presence will prove difficult to eliminate quickly and could take months.

Votel, for his part, stressed on Tuesday the importance of stabilization in Syria, and said the U.S. military can help.

"The hard part, I think, is in front of us, and that is stabilizing these areas, consolidating our gains, getting people back into their homes," Votel said.