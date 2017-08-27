Roger Stone, an ally of President Donald Trump, forwarded an email from former Virginia attorney general Ken Cuccinelli Saturday that urged the ouster of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Stone's website, Stone Cold Truth, sent along a letter from Cuccinelli, currently the president of Senate Conservatives Action, an activist group that is fundraising off the idea of unseating McConnell. The group is an advertiser on Stone's website, and Stone wrote that it did not necessarily reflect his opinion. But he wrote that was "excited" to pass along the attack on McConnell.

The email contains a call to "ditch Mitch" and is an extension of attacks on the majority leader by Trump. It calls McConnell "a creature of the swamp."

"Senator Mitch McConnell’s failed leadership is killing President Trump’s conservative agenda and there is no sign this will change," Cuccinelli wrote.

"It's time for Senate Republicans to elect a new leader who will fight to save our country!" the email also says. "The president is right to question Mitch McConnell’s leadership because he is responsible for electing all of the liberal Republicans who are how blocking the president’s agenda."

Trump has been publicly attacking the majority leader, an ally he is likely to need to pass his legislative agenda, for the past month, even suggesting that McConnell should step down.