Trump bashes media, claims credit for Korea talks at Michigan rally

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

Washington Township, Michigan — President Donald Trump held a campaign rally here on Saturday, again pledging to build a border wall, criticizing what he called "fake news" and taking a large measure of credit for talks between the leaders of North and South Korea.

The rally was held on the same night as the White House Correspondents' dinner, which Trump for the second year in a row skipped in favor of a rally before supporters.

"You may have heard I was invited to another event tonight, the White House Correspondents' dinner," Trump said, which was greeted by boos from the crowd. "But I'd much rather be in Washington, Michigan, than in Washington D.C. right now, that I can tell you."

Trump returned to many of the themes of his presidential campaign during his address, touting law and order and promising to "drain the swamp."

At one point Trump brought up recent talks between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in amid tensions over the North's nuclear program, and the crowd chanted, "Nobel," referring to the peace prize.

Trump smiled, pointed at the crowd, and seemed to enjoy the chant. "That’s very nice, 'Nobel,'" Trump said, chuckling. "I just want to get the job done," the president said, to cheers.

"Remember what they were saying? He's going to get us into nuclear war, they said," Trump said. "No, no, no — strength is going to keep us out of nuclear war, not going to get us in."

Trump could meet with Kim under a proposed meeting that could take place in May or June. He appeared to take a victory lap for the inter-Korean talks.

"I had one of the fake news groups this morning, they were saying, 'what do you think President Trump had to do with it?" the president told the crowd. "I'll tell you what — like how about 'everything.'" The crowd cheered.

If Trump was going for contrast between the rally in Michigan and the White House Correspondents Dinner, he hit the mark with the venue and fare.