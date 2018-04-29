Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

In two locations in different parts of the country on Saturday, cheering crowds chanted "Nobel" at President Donald Trump for progress in talks between North and South Korea, and the commander-in-chief was roasted in absentia at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner.

The dueling events — Trump's campaign rally in Washington Township, Michigan, and the annual black-tie affair at a hotel in Washington, D.C. — followed last year's pattern when Trump skipped the correspondents' dinner to hold a rally in Pennsylvania.

But this year, the president's rally comes amid recent talks between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, which has been said to hold the possibility of deescalating tensions in the region following nuclear and missile tests by the North.

Great evening last night in Washington, Michigan. The enthusiasm, knowledge and love in that room was unreal. To the many thousands of people who couldn’t get in, I cherish you....and will be back! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 29, 2018

While Washington, Michigan, was a big success, Washington, D.C., just didn’t work. Everyone is talking about the fact that the White House Correspondents Dinner was a very big, boring bust...the so-called comedian really “bombed.” @greggutfeld should host next year! @PeteHegseth — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 29, 2018

At the Michigan rally, supporters chanted "Nobel," referring to the peace prize, and Trump chuckled and said "That's very nice, 'Nobel,'" and "I just want to get the job done."

At the correspondents' dinner in Washington, D.C., comedian and former "Daily Show" contributor Michelle Wolf joked that she doesn't believe Trump is as wealthy as he claims, and also joked about his previous controversial remarks about women.

"Trump is so broke," she said as part of a call and response, "he has to fly failed business class."

But Wolf also had plenty of jokes about the media in attendance. "He's helped sell your papers and your books and your TV. You've helped create this monster and now you’re profiting off of him."