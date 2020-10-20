Trump and Biden will have mics cut during opponent's answers in final debate

President Donald Trump and Joe Biden will have their microphones cut off during Thursday’s final presidential debate while their opponent delivers initial two-minute answers to each debate topic, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced Monday.

Both microphones will be on during open-discussion segments of the debate.

Trump and Biden’s only previous debate last month was marred by frequent interruptions from Trump, leading to calls for the debate moderator to have the ability to cut off each candidate’s microphone while their opponent spoke.

The commission previously denied it would make any rule changes.

NBC News' Kristen Welker is the moderator of Thursday’s 90-minute debate, which will be at Belmont University in Nashville. It starts at 9 p.m. ET.