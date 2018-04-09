Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Trump calls FBI raid on his lawyer's office 'an attack on our country'

“That is at a whole new level of unfairness,” the president said Monday. “This is now getting ridiculous.”

Trump again suggested he had not ruled out firing Special Counsel Robert Mueller.Nicholas Kamm / AFP - Getty Images

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump blasted the FBI and special counsel Robert Mueller on Monday following news that investigators had raided the office of his personal attorney, calling the search "an attack on our country."

Earlier in the day before the president met with senior military leaders at the White House, the FBI raided the New York office and residence of Michael Cohen, seeking information about a $130,000 payment the attorney made to porn star Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 election, sources told NBC News.

Federal prosecutors for the Office for the Southern District of New York executed search warrants at Cohen's law office located at 30 Rockefeller Plaza and seized documents related to a referral from Mueller’s team.

Trump called Mueller's investigation a "witch hunt."

It's "an attack on our country in a true sense, an attack on what we all stand for," Trump said.

"That is at a whole new level of unfairness," the president added. "This is now getting ridiculous."

Trump repeated his assertion that there had been no "collusion” between his campaign and the Russian government.

The president also reiterated his frustration with Attorney General Jeff Sessions, calling his decision to recuse himself from the Russia investigation "a terrible mistake."

"He certainly should have let us know if he was going to recuse himself, and we would have put a different attorney general in," Trump said. "So he made what I consider to be a very terrible mistake for the country. But you'll figure that out."

Trump told reporters on Monday that he’s not worried about what the FBI may have seized from Cohen’s office. He also ignored questions about whether he had an affair with Daniels.

Asked if he'd consider firing Mueller, Trump responded, "I think it's a disgrace what's going on. We’ll see what happens."

