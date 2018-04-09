Trump called Mueller's investigation a "witch hunt."

It's "an attack on our country in a true sense, an attack on what we all stand for," Trump said.

"That is at a whole new level of unfairness," the president added. "This is now getting ridiculous."

Trump repeated his assertion that there had been no "collusion” between his campaign and the Russian government.

The president also reiterated his frustration with Attorney General Jeff Sessions, calling his decision to recuse himself from the Russia investigation "a terrible mistake."

"He certainly should have let us know if he was going to recuse himself, and we would have put a different attorney general in," Trump said. "So he made what I consider to be a very terrible mistake for the country. But you'll figure that out."

Trump told reporters on Monday that he’s not worried about what the FBI may have seized from Cohen’s office. He also ignored questions about whether he had an affair with Daniels.

Asked if he'd consider firing Mueller, Trump responded, "I think it's a disgrace what's going on. We’ll see what happens."