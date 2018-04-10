Trump wasted no time addressing the raids when reporters entered the Cabinet Room where he was meeting with senior military leaders, starting his remarks by calling Mueller's investigation a "witch hunt" and a "disgrace."

It's "an attack on our country in a true sense, an attack on what we all stand for," Trump said of the raids, which were first reported by The New York Times.

"That is at a whole new level of unfairness," the president added. "This is now getting ridiculous."

Trump last week denied having any previous knowledge that Cohen paid Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

"You'll have to ask Michael Cohen. Michael is my attorney. You’ll have to ask Michael," he told reporters.

Cohen used his Trump Organization email while arranging to send the $130,000 to Clifford from a company that he had set up in Delaware shortly before the transfer.

Trump also repeated his assertion that there had been no "collusion” between his campaign and Russia, while reiterating his frustration with Attorney General Jeff Sessions, calling his decision to recuse himself from the probe "a terrible mistake."

"He certainly should have let us know if he was going to recuse himself, and we would have put a different attorney general in," Trump said. "So he made what I consider to be a very terrible mistake for the country. But you'll figure that out."