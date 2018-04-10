In the past, when asked for response to reports about Mueller and his job security, the White House has indicated that out of respect for the special counsel's work, it does not comment and pledges its full cooperation. As of Monday night, no such statement has been issued.

Trump last week denied having any previous knowledge that Cohen paid Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

"You'll have to ask Michael Cohen. Michael is my attorney. You’ll have to ask Michael," he told reporters.

Cohen used his Trump Organization email while arranging to send the $130,000 to Clifford from a company that he had set up in Delaware shortly before the transfer.

Trump also repeated his assertion that there had been no "collusion” between his campaign and Russia, while reiterating his frustration with Attorney General Jeff Sessions, calling his decision to recuse himself from the probe "a terrible mistake."

"He certainly should have let us know if he was going to recuse himself, and we would have put a different attorney general in," Trump said. "So he made what I consider to be a very terrible mistake for the country. But you'll figure that out."