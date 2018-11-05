Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Dartunorro Clark

Hours before Election Day, President Donald Trump on Monday continued to warn, without evidence, about the prospect of "illegal voting."

"All you've got to do is go around, take a look what's happened over the years and you'll see," Trump told reporters before departing from Joint Base Andrews for the first of three campaign rallies Monday. "There are a lot of people ... that try and get in illegally and actually vote illegally, so we just want to let them know that there will be prosecution at the highest level."

Trump has repeatedly, as a candidate and as president, said that voter fraud is a significant problem. However, experts have repeatedly concluded that voter fraud is extremely rare. Even the president's own defunct voter fraud commission uncovered no evidence to back up his claim that millions voted illegally in the 2016 presidential election, according to an analysis of commission documents released in August by a former member.

Still, in the home stretch of the midterm elections, the president has repeatedly returned to the topic. "Law Enforcement has been strongly notified to watch closely for any ILLEGAL VOTING which may take place in Tuesday’s Election (or Early Voting)," Trump tweeted earlier Monday. "Anyone caught will be subject to the Maximum Criminal Penalties allowed by law. Thank you!"

The Justice Department announced on Monday that it will send personnel from its civil rights division to 35 jurisdictions in 19 states to monitor compliance with the federal voting rights laws.

“Voting rights are constitutional rights, and they’re part of what it means to be an American,” Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a statement. "Citizens of America control this country through their selection of their governmental officials at the ballot box."

He added, "Likewise, fraud in the voting process will not be tolerated. Fraud also corrupts the integrity of the ballot.”

As he boarded Air Force One on Monday, Trump also sidestepped a question about an immigration ad his campaign released that has been widely jeered as racist.

"Well, a lot of things are offensive," Trump said. "Your questions are offensive a lot of times."

The president planned to speak at campaign rallies in Ohio, Indiana and Missouri Monday, the final full day of campaigning before Election Day.