Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

/ Updated By Lauren Egan and Dartunorro Clark

President Donald Trump dialed up the temperature on his core 2018 campaign themes Monday, launching into his final rallies of the midterm elections with a dark vision of the future following a GOP loss.

“The Democrat platform is a 2018 socialism, open borders edict,” Trump told a Cleveland, Ohio crowd Monday afternoon, repeating his false claim that “Democrats are inviting caravan after caravan” into the country.

“Have you seen the pictures? They [Democrats] try and play it down like its not that many people,” Trump said to Ohio rally goers, sparking a chant of “Build the wall!”

And before leaving Washington on Monday, Trump continued to warn, without evidence, about the prospect of "illegal voting."

"All you've got to do is go around, take a look what's happened over the years and you'll see," Trump told reporters before departing from Joint Base Andrews for Ohio. "There are a lot of people ... that try and get in illegally and actually vote illegally, so we just want to let them know that there will be prosecution at the highest level."

Experts have repeatedly concluded that voter fraud is extremely rare. Even the president's own defunct voter fraud commission uncovered no evidence to back up his claim that millions voted illegally in the 2016 presidential election, according to an analysis of commission documents released in August by a former member.

At the rally, Trump again engaged in electoral expectations-setting, telling the crowd Tuesday could be a difficult day for Republicans.

“We’re at a disadvantage,” Trump said pointing to history as an indication that presidents have often lost power in congress during their first midterm election. "But let's see what happens."

The president also planned to appear later Monday at a rally in Indiana before making his last official stop of the campaign in Rush Limbaugh's hometown of Cape Girardeau, Missouri.