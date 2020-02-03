President Donald Trump congratulated the Kansas City Chiefs on their come-from-behind Super Bowl victory on Sunday.
Only he praised the wrong state.
"Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game, and a fantastic comeback, under immense pressure," Trump tweeted. "You represented the Great State of Kansas and, in fact, the entire USA, so very well. Our Country is PROUD OF YOU!"
The Chiefs play at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.
The president deleted the tweet and 12 minutes later directed his gratitude to the state of Missouri.
"I guess a Sharpie can fix it," one observer replied.
The comment was a reference to an apparently doctored map Trump displayed in the Oval Office last year, which showed Alabama — circled in black marker that looked to be from a Sharpie — to be within the path of Hurricane Dorian after forecasters said Alabama would not see any damage from the storm.
"It's Missouri you stone cold idiot," offered Claire McCaskill, a former Democratic senator from Missouri.
On Monday, Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg's campaign announced the opening of two Kansas City field offices "hours after President Donald Trump’s attempt at congratulating the Kansas City Chiefs for their comeback victory in Super Bowl LIV."
Grant Campbell, Bloomberg's Missouri state director, said in a statement: "It’s not shocking that so many Missourians feel shortchanged by Trump and his policies — he doesn’t even know where the state’s largest city is located.”