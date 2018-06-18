Trump: U.S. 'will not be a migrant camp ... not on my watch'

Trump has repeatedly negotiated with top Democrats on immigration since taking office in January 2017 — and even appeared to have the framework for a deal with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., last summer — but his aides have more recently concentrated on collecting votes for his preferred approach to immigration control from just within the Republican Conference in the House.

Trump says his policy is aimed at deterring criminals from bringing children into the country to shield themselves from detention and deportation.

"Children are being used by some of the worst criminals on earth as a means to enter our country," Trump tweeted Monday morning. "It is the Democrats fault for being weak and ineffective with Boarder [sic] Security and Crime. Tell them to start thinking about the people devastated by Crime coming from illegal immigration. Change the laws!"

At a National Sheriff’s Association conference on Monday, Nielsen said that "from October 2017 to this February, we have seen a staggering 315% increase in illegal aliens fraudulently using children to illegally gain entry to this country."

An official at the Department of Health and Human Services told NBC News that there are 11,785 minors in its care as of Monday, a figure that includes "all minors at shelters and facilities in the unaccompanied alien children program."

In just the last four days, 810 children have been taken in, and, at the current pace, the number of migrant kids being held by HHS would hit 20,695 by Aug. 1.

Trump administration officials said that was not the outcome they want, even as they defended the policy.

"We do not want to separate children from their parents. We do not want adults to bring children into this country unlawfully, placing them at risk," Sessions said. "We do have a policy of prosecuting adults who flout our laws to come here illegally instead of waiting their turn or claiming asylum at any port of entry. … We cannot and will not encourage people to bring children by giving them blanket immunity from our laws."