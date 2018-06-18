Trump: U.S. 'will not be a migrant camp ... not on my watch'

"The United States will not be a migrant camp and it will not be a refugee holding facility ... not on my watch," Trump said at the White House Monday. "Immigration is the fault, and all the problems that we’re having because we cannot get them to sign legislation, we cannot get them even to the negotiating table, and I say it’s very strongly the Democrats' fault."

"What's happening is so sad. It's so sad," he said.

Trump has repeatedly negotiated with top Democrats on immigration since taking office in January 2017 — and even appeared to have the framework for a deal with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., last summer — but his aides have more recently concentrated on collecting votes for his preferred approach to immigration control from just within the Republican Conference in the House.

Nielsen said at a White House press briefing late Monday that until Congress takes action, "we will enforce every law we have on the books."

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., has introduced legislation that would end family separations at the border. Rep. Mike Coffman, R-Colo., who is facing one of the toughest re-election battles in the country, said Monday that he would be willing to bring up a companion measure in the House. And Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, a Texan who is normally a loyal supporter of the president, said Monday he would introduce a bill that would create temporary facilities to keep families together while cases are being adjudicated and expedite consideration of asylum requests.

But Sanders said Trump is focused on getting Congress to act on a more comprehensive plan that matches his immigration priorities, including the construction of a border wall and changes to laws affecting both legal and illegal immigration.

"We want to fix the entire system," she said. "We don’t want to just tinker with it."