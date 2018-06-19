Trump facing Republicans upset over border policy

Rather than solving the separation issue as part of a catch-all immigration bill — which would have difficulty garnering 60 Senate votes — Senate leaders want to do it in a narrower standalone measure.

"Hopefully we'll get this problem addressed right away," Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas, said. "My hope is this is not going to be something that we're going to do over a matter of weeks or months but something we could do in a matter of days, hopefully this week."

That's a direct challenge to Trump and White House aides, for whom the crisis over family separation is an opportunity to score victories on the rest of his immigration plan. However, there are several ideas floating around in the Senate — from Sen. Ted Cruz's plan to create facilities for families and increase the number of immigration judges to Sen. Dianne Feinstein's proposal to simply end the Trump policy — and there's no consensus yet in the Senate as to which, if any, could garner the votes necessary for passage.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, is introducing a bill that would overturn the "Flores consent decree," which requires the federal government to release undocumented minors after 20 days, according to a federal court ruling.

The pushback from Senate GOP leaders reflects the nervousness congressional Republicans feel over the political heat they're taking on the zero-tolerance policy.

Nearly three dozen House Republicans, including several of the most politically vulnerable lawmakers in the country, have said they oppose the separation policy.

The chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, the arm of the party responsible for keeping Republican incumbents in office, said he couldn't abide it.

"As a father, I know firsthand that there is nothing more important than family, and I understand why kids need to be with their parents," Rep. Steve Stivers, R-Ohio, said. "That’s why I have publicly come out against separating children from their parents at the border."

And Rep. Mike Coffman, R-Colo., who sits in one of the nation's toughest districts, said Monday that he supports Feinstein's measure.

The crux is that Trump's policy designs are running smack into the electoral needs of congressional Republicans, who are trying to maintain their majorities in the Senate and the house, said Michael Caputo, who advised Trump during the 2016 campaign and remains a staunch ally of the president.

"For Donald Trump, this isn’t a popularity contest. He wants to get some things done that aren’t particularly popular," Caputo said. "And for congressmen up for re-election in 2018 it’s absolutely a popularity contest. The tension between those two perspectives is on display."

It doesn't take a political scientist to read the current public mood on the topic: A Quinnipiac poll released Monday showed that two-thirds of Americans oppose the separation policy. While 55 percent of Republicans support it, that's a much smaller figure than the share of Republicans who generally approve of the job Trump is doing — which is at 90 percent in the latest Gallup poll.

McConnell said Republicans won't face blowback from voters over the zero-tolerance policy because it won't be an issue in November.

"It's not going to tar anybody," he said. "We’re going to fix the problem. The president says that we need to act. The Democrats say we need to act. And we say we need to act. And when that happens, we act."

Trump has sought to blame Democrats for the impasse over border policy, even though officials in his administration boasted about its implementation and have said that it was designed to act as a deterrent to parents who are thinking about bringing their children to the U.S. illegally.