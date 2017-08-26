President Donald Trump on Friday pardoned former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio, who was convicted of criminal contempt for ignoring a judge’s order not to detain suspected undocumented immigrants, the White House said.

Trump at a campaign-style rally in Phoenix strongly suggested he would pardon Arpaio, the former sheriff of Maricopa County. Arpaio had said he would appeal his conviction on misdemeanor contempt.

"Throughout his time as Sheriff, Arpaio continued his life's work of protecting the public from the scourges of crime and illegal immigration," the White House said in a statement.

"Sheriff Joe Arpaio is now eighty-five years old, and after more than fifty years of admirable service to our Nation, he is worthy candidate for a Presidential pardon," the White House statement said.

A judge ruled on July 31 that the Arpaio committed a crime by disobeying a court order to stop detaining suspected undocumented immigrants.

In 2013, a judge found Arpaio and his deputies had engaged in racial profiling against Latinos, backing up the findings of a 2011 Justice Department report.

Arpaio said in a phone interview with NBC News that his attorneys were made aware of the decision to pardon him several hours before it was announced.

Arpaio said he believes he is vindicated, and will hold a press conference on Monday.

"I'm very appreciative of what the president has done," Arpaio said. "Right now, I have to thank the president for standing by me and standing by law enforcement. And I'm very humbled."

Critics said this week that a presidential pardon would endorse racism against Latinos. Arpaio's sentencing phase was set to start on Oct. 5.

