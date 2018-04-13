Trump hires lawyer to shield items seized in FBI raid on Cohen

Federal agents on Monday seized documents and devices in raids on Cohen's office and hotel room, seeking information about payments made to porn actress Stephanie Clifford, who performs under the name Stormy Daniels, shortly before the 2016 election.

Daniels alleges she had an affair with Trump in 2006. The White House and Cohen have denied that claim.

The search warrants were sought and executed by FBI agents and federal prosecutors in coordination with special counsel Robert Mueller's team after an initial referral from Mueller's office.

Michael Avenatti, Daniels' lawyer, attended the court session on Friday. "We have every reason to believe that some of the documents seized relate to my client," Avenatti said.

Cohen, 51, has denied wrongdoing. Trump has blasted the raid, calling it "an attack on our country" while reiterating his view that Mueller's investigation is a "witch hunt" and a "disgrace."

President Trump's lawyer, Joanna Hendon, walking out of court on April 13, 2018. Alba Vigaray / EPA

Trump last week broke his silence on the Daniels case, saying he was not aware of the payment made by Cohen to the porn actress just days before he was elected.

The president also said he did not know where the $130,000 came from. Cohen has claimed it came out of his own pocket. And when asked why Cohen had paid Daniels, Trump replied: "You'll have to ask Michael Cohen. Michael is my attorney."

The FBI was also seeking information about the "Access Hollywood" tape in which Trump was heard making vulgar boasts about women, according to a person with knowledge of the raid.

The bureau’s interest in matters related to the 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape, on which Trump bragged to host Billy Bush that he would grab women "by the p---y," was first reported by The New York Times. "Access Hollywood" is an NBC Universal television program.