Trump hires lawyer to shield items seized in FBI raid on Cohen

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, argued before a federal judge in New York on Friday that they believe some of the materials seized from Cohen during an FBI raid this week are protected by attorney-client privilege.

A new attorney for Trump, Joanna Hendon, who said she was retained on Wednesday evening, told the judge that the president has "an acute interest in this matter." U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood did not issue a ruling on Friday and instructed Cohen's attorney to make sure his client is present for a hearing on Monday.

Federal prosecutors said in a court filing Friday the investigation that led them to raid Cohen's offices "largely centers on his personal business dealings" and has been going on for months. Prosecutors appeared to have redacted the section of the document that explains what crime they believe Cohen has committed, but they said the "crimes being investigated involve acts of concealment."

Federal agents have already reviewed multiple email accounts maintained by Cohen as part of an ongoing grand jury investigation, according to the filing. That review has found that "Cohen is in fact performing little to no legal work, and that zero emails were exchanged with President Trump," prosecutors said in the filing.