Breaking News Emails
President Donald Trump said Monday he plans to sanction Turkey amid sustained criticism from Republican lawmakers over his decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Syria to make way for a Turkish operation.
Trump said he would sign an executive order authorizing sanctions “against current and former officials” in Turkey’s government “and any persons contributing to Turkey’s destabilizing actions in northeast Syria.”
The risk in Trump’s ‘let others fight it out’ attitude on SyriaOct. 14, 201913:18
“This Order will enable the United States to impose powerful additional sanctions on those who may be involved in serious human rights abuses, obstructing a ceasefire, preventing displaced persons from returning home, forcibly repatriating refugees, or threatening the peace, security, or stability in Syria,” Trump added in a statement posted to Twitter.
Trump said in the statement he plans to hike tariffs on steel up to 50 percent and “immediately” halt trade negotiations with the country, specifically a $100 billion trade deal.
Trump's move to withdraw American troops from northern Syria received bipartisan condemnation and sparked fears of a renewed humanitarian crisis in the region and a resurgent ISIS threat.
Numerous Republicans — including several top Trump allies — vehemently opposed the president’s decision to withdraw U.S. forces from the northern border of Syria and allow a Turkish offensive there because it marked a major blow to the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, or SDF, a key partner to the U.S. in its fight against the Islamic State.
Trump has largely defended his actions while warning Turkey not to take action against the Kurds. Last week, he threatened to “totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey” if the country did anything he considered “off limits.” He also called his decision “very smart” in a tweet Sunday.
“Very smart not to be involved in the intense fighting along the Turkish Border, for a change. Those that mistakenly got us into the Middle East Wars are still pushing to fight. They have no idea what a bad decision they have made. Why are they not asking for a Declaration of War?” he tweeted.
Over the weekend, the U.S. military expedited plans to withdraw from Syria. In an interview on CBS' "Face the Nation" in an interview Sunday, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said roughly a thousand troops will leave the area "as safely and quickly as possible.” About 300 soldiers will remain in the U.S. military's Al Tanf base in the south, two U.S. military officials in the region previously told NBC News.
However, since the withdrawal decision was announced, the Turkish military has escalated its military operation in the region. The SDF is led by the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), which Turkey views as a terrorist group. Turkish forces claimed over the weekend to have taken over a Syrian border town, though NBC News has not independently verified the claim.
About 100,000 people have been displaced within the first three days of the attack, according to the United Nations' Humanitarian Affairs Office. As a result, the administration released $50 million in aid to Syria "to protect persecuted ethnic and religious minorities," White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement on Saturday.
U.S. allies in Europe have sought to step up the pressure on Turkey, with both Germany and France saying they would halt weapons exports to Ankara.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed "grave concern about Turkey’s military operation" in a call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Saturday, his government said.
Protests in support of the Kurds were held in Greece, Germany and France Saturday. Demonstrators also gathered outside the White House holding large Kurdistan flags.
"Turkey’s military offensive is endangering civilians, and threatening peace, security, and stability in the region," Trump said in his Monday statement. "I have been perfectly clear with President Erdogan: Turkey’s action is precipitating a humanitarian crisis and setting conditions for possible war crimes."
"Turkey must ensure the safety of civilians, including religious and ethnic minorities, and is now, or may be in the future, responsible for the ongoing detention of ISIS terrorists in the region. Unfortunately, Turkey does not appear to be mitigating the humanitarian effects of its invasion," Trump added.