Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, negotiated a settlement between a top Republican fundraiser and a former Playboy Playmate who claimed she became pregnant as a result of a consensual relationship, the fundraiser acknowledged in a statement Friday.

Elliott Broidy, who served as deputy finance chairman of the Republican National Committee, said that Cohen had approached him after being contacted by the Playboy model's attorney, Keith Davidson.

"It is unfortunate that this personal matter between two consenting adults is the subject of national discussion just because of Michael Cohen’s involvement," Broidy said, after apologizing to his wife and family.