Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford at campaign rally

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — President Donald Trump on Tuesday repeatedly mocked Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were teenagers, despite having said just days ago that he found her Senate testimony last week "very credible."

In a one-man reenactment of Ford's appearance before the Judiciary Committee, with his voice alternating between an impression of her and of her inquisitor, Trump challenged the veracity of the testimony that paused his nominee's confirmation.

The extended ridicule of Ford, delivered at the Landers Arena here in deeply conservative DeSoto County, stood in stark contrast to the respectful way in which Trump and his aides had previously treated her testimony, even as they have stood by Kavanaugh and his assertion that he never assaulted her or anyone else.

"I had one beer!" Trump said, characterizing Ford's testimony about her level of intoxication as a teenager when she says she was attacked at a small get-together in Montgomery County, Md., in the early 1980s.

"How did you get home?" the president asked, taking on the role of prosecutor.

"I don't remember," he said in his Ford voice.

"How did you get there?" Trump continued in his reenactment of the Senate hearing.

"I don't remember," he replied in the Ford voice.

Trump then mockingly asked and answered a series of questions with the responses "I don't remember" and "I don't know."

One thing Ford did remember clearly — which Trump didn't mention — is that she was "100 percent" certain that it was Kavanaugh who had attacked her.

The crowd in this county, which favored Trump 65 percent to 31 percent in 2016, cheered with gusto in the midst of his banter with himself.

"A man’s life is shattered," the president said of Kavanaugh after making fun of Ford's testimony. "These are really evil people."

Michael Bromwich, an attorney for Ford, called Trump's performance "a vicious, vile and soulless attack" and said the president is "a profile in cowardice."

The Senate has delayed a final vote on Kavanaugh's confirmation while the FBI looks into multiple allegations of sexual misconduct that have been lodged against him. Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.

The president's tone on Ford's testimony clashed with his assessment last week.

"I thought her testimony was very compelling, and she looks like a very fine woman to me, very fine woman," Trump said of Ford while speaking to reporters on Friday.

But his new approach was welcome here, where several rally-goers said they did not believe Kavanaugh had assaulted Ford, and some said that he should be confirmed whether or not he had.

"You have to forgive," said Michele Stuber, 55, of Holly Springs Mississippi. "If everybody in Congress had to 'fess up to everything they'd done ... there'd be nobody left."

She said she's upset by the idea that an accuser should be believed automatically.

"I hate to see our whole culture going in that direction," she said.