President Donald Trump mocked North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un in a tweet on Saturday, after that country's foreign ministry called the U.S. president “an old lunatic.”

"Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me "old," when I would NEVER call him "short and fat?" Trump tweeted Saturday night ET while on an 11-day Asia trip, during which North Korea has been a frequent topic.

"Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend - and maybe someday that will happen!" Trump tweeted. Trump is 71. Kim's official age is unclear but he is thought to be 33, according to a date of birth used by the U.S. Treasury Department.

Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me "old," when I would NEVER call him "short and fat?" Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend - and maybe someday that will happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2017

Trump and North Korea, and once Kim himself, have engaged in a war of words in recent months over North Korea's nuclear and missile programs, international sanctions levied against North Korea and other issues.

Trump referred to Kim as "rocket man" during his first speech before the United Nations in September. Kim, in a personal dispatch written in the first person, responded by calling Trump a "dotard."

Related: What to Know About North Korea's Dictator Kim Jong Un

North Korea has conducted six nuclear tests — its most recent test was in early September — and this year twice conducted intercontinental ballistic missile tests. Experts have said those tests suggest a missile could reach parts of the United States.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Questions About Russian Election Interference Follow Trump on Asia Trip 2:23 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1094006851663" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

North Korea's foreign ministry in an official statement Saturday said "Reckless remarks by an old lunatic like Trump will never scare us or stop our advance," according to The Associated Press. An NBC translation of the statement has the ministry referring to Trump as a "dotard." A dotard is an arcane term for a senile or weak-minded elderly person.

Related: North Korea Says Trump 'Begged' for Nuclear War During Asia Trip

Trump warned North Korea not to underestimate the United States during a speech to South Korea’s National Assembly on Wednesday.

"The regime has interpreted America's past restraint as weakness," Trump said as he wrapped up the South Korean leg of his Asia tour. "This would be a fatal miscalculation. This is a very different administration than the United States has had in the past.

"I say to the North: Do not underestimate us, and do not try us," Trump said in Seoul.