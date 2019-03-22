Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 22, 2019, 4:52 PM GMT / Updated March 22, 2019, 4:55 PM GMT By Dartunorro Clark

President Donald Trump said on Friday that he will nominate Stephen Moore, who has been critical of Federal Reserve policy and its current chairman, to one of two vacant seats on the board.

"I will be nominating Mr. Moore for the Fed," Trump said. "He's going to be great."

Moore, 59, previously served as a Trump 2016 campaign adviser and is currently a visiting fellow at the Heritage Foundation. He also co-authored a 2018 book titled, "Trumponomics: Inside the America First Plan to Revive Our Economy."

The controversial choice underscores Trump's lack of confidence in the nation's central bank. Moore, a member of the Wall Street Journal editorial board, wrote an op-ed just last week that criticized the Fed's "inexplicable" rate hikes and dismissed its economic growth projections as "nonsense."

It is my pleasure to announce that @StephenMoore, a very respected Economist, will be nominated to serve on the Fed Board. I have known Steve for a long time – and have no doubt he will be an outstanding choice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2019

"I have known Steve for a long time – and have no doubt he will be an outstanding choice!" Trump tweeted on Friday afternoon.

Trump launched fresh criticism of Chairman Powell on Friday, saying GDP growth would have risen above 4 percent if the central bank hadn’t raised rates.

“If we didn’t have somebody raising interest rates and do quantitative tightening we would have been over 4 [percent] instead of at 3.1 [percent],” Trump told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo in an interview. “I’m not happy with it.”

Economists, however, say trade tensions and chaos in Washington are magnifying the effect of a slowing economy by hurting business and investor confidence.

The nomination requires Senate confirmation.

