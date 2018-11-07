Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

/ Updated By Jonathan Allen

President Donald Trump trashed losing Republican candidates who had distanced themselves from him during the midterms at a White House press conference Wednesday.

"Mia Love gave me no love, but then she lost," Trump said of the Utah Republican who failed in her House re-election bid Tuesday. "Too bad."

He listed several other GOP lawmakers he said rejected his "embrace" before falling to Democratic opponents: Reps. Carlos Curbelo in Florida; Mike Coffman in Colorado; Peter Roskam in Illinois and Barbara Comstock in Virginia, among them.

Trump had also given shout-outs to lawmakers who requested — and got — his support before winning. He name-checked victorious Reps. Andy Barr of Kentucky, Mike Bost of Illinois and Rodney Davis of Illinois.

Those who didn't wanted the president around "did very poorly," Trump said.

Though Republicans lost control of the House Tuesday night, Trump portrayed the midterms as a "tremendous" success because the GOP picked up several Senate seats — against the headwinds of historical precedent.

And, he said, Republicans in the House "dramatically over-performed" expectations.

Trump also warned that if Democrats who will soon control the House try to investigate him, Senate Republicans will do the same to them, producing a stalemate. And he said that he would not work with them on policy if they investigate his administration.

"If they do that then all it is is just a war-like posture," he said.