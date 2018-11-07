Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Jonathan Allen

President Donald Trump trashed losing Republican candidates who had distanced themselves from him during the midterms at a White House press conference Wednesday.

"Mia Love gave me no love, but then she lost," Trump said of the Utah Republican who failed in her House re-election bid Tuesday. "Too bad."

He listed several other GOP lawmakers he said rejected his "embrace" before falling to Democratic opponents: Reps. Carlos Curbelo in Florida; Mike Coffman in Colorado; Peter Roskam in Illinois and Barbara Comstock in Virginia, among them.

Trump had also given shout-outs to lawmakers who requested — and got — his support before winning. He name-checked victorious Reps. Andy Barr of Kentucky, Mike Bost of Illinois and Rodney Davis of Illinois.

Those who didn't wanted the president around "did very poorly," Trump said.

Retiring Rep. Ryan Costello, R-Pa., fired back at Trump on behalf of his colleagues.

"To deal w harassment & filth spewed at GOP MOC’s in tough seats every day for 2 yrs, bc of POTUS; to bite ur lip more times you’d care to; to disagree & separate from POTUS on principle & civility in ur campaign; to lose bc of POTUS & have him piss on u," he wrote on Twitter. "Angers me to my core."

It wasn't just fellow Republicans who drew Trump's ire Wednesday, as he engaged in a series of testy exchanges with reporters from various news outlets, including NBC.

Though Republicans lost control of the House Tuesday night, Trump portrayed the midterms as a "tremendous" success because the GOP picked up several Senate seats — against the headwinds of historical precedent.

He said Republicans in the House "dramatically over-performed" expectations. And he even framed the loss of the chamber as a victory for him.

"If we had the majority and we had one or two or three votes to play with we would have been at a standstill," he said. With Democrats in charge, he said, "we can do a tremendous amount of legislation."

But he also warned that if Democrats try to investigate him, Senate Republicans will do the same to them, producing a stalemate. And he said that he would not work with them on policy if they investigate his administration.

"If they do that then all it is is just a war-like posture," he said.