Trump's intel chief pick vows to 'speak truth to power'

John Ratcliffe, the Texas congressman whose bid to be director of national intelligence fell apart last summer amid evidence he exaggerated his biography, promised the Senate Intelligence Committee Tuesday that if confirmed he would “speak truth to power” and protect spy agencies from political pressure.
“Regardless of what anyone wants our intelligence to reflect, the intelligence I will provide, if confirmed, will not be impacted or altered as a result of outside influence,” Ratcliffe said in opening remarks at his confirmation hearing in the Capitol. “Above all, my fidelity and loyalty will always be to the Constitution and rule of law, and my actions as DNI will reflect that commitment.”
Ratcliffe appears to have the Republican support necessary for a favorable vote by the committee, which would boost his chances for confirmation.
Republicans who had expressed doubts about him last year—particularly the committee chairman, Richard Burr of North Carolina—have changed their minds and are now supporting him. Two committee sources say Burr ultimately decided that Ratcliffe was better suited to the role than the current acting director, Richard Grenell, a GOP political operative who became ambassador to Germany and lacks intelligence experience.
Ratcliffe is a former U.S. Attorney in Texas who began serving on the House Intelligence Committee last year.
The law that created the director of national intelligence mandates that “any individual nominated” for the job “shall have extensive national security expertise.”
Democrats have questioned whether Ratcliffe meets that test. They are also concerned about his defense of President Trump during the impeachment process, including his criticism of the CIA whistleblower whose complaint set in motion the investigation of the president’s dealings with Ukraine.
“I have to say that, while I am willing to give you the benefit of the doubt in this hearing, I don’t see what has changed since last summer, when the president decided not to proceed with your nomination over concerns about your inexperience, partisanship, and past statements that seemed to embellish your record,” said Mark Warner, the ranking Democrat on the committee. “This includes some particularly damaging remarks about whistleblowers, which has long been a bipartisan cause on this Committee. I’ll speak plainly: I have the same doubts now as I did then.”
After he was nominated last summer, NBC News was the first to report that a claim on his web site that he “put terrorists in prison” appeared to be exaggerated, given that he had never personally prosecuted a terrorism case.
He told the committee in a questionnaire submitted recently that he worked on 34 terrorism cases while U.S. Attorney in East Texas, but he did not specify what role he played, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
Some former intelligence officials have expressed concern that Ratcliffe is a Trump loyalist who could undermine the spy agencies.
Writing in the New York Times this week, former CIA official Douglas London noted that the DNI “can restrict dissemination of intelligence that might embarrass or damage the president and his allies, and declassify strikes at his adversaries. Doing so could affect what is collected; that, in turn, would undermine the whole community’s ability to warn homeland agencies about threats like the current pandemic.”
Ratcliffe told the committee: “As the president’s principal intelligence advisor, I would ensure that all intelligence is collected, analyzed and reported without bias, prejudice, or political influence.”