The march was organized by a Central American and Mexican-based group called Pueblo Sin Fronteras (People Without Borders), which said in a release they are seeking refuge from violence and corruption. The group did not respond to a request for interview.

Mexican authorities have not stopped the group as it makes it way through the country, with many seeking entry to the United States, according to Buzzfeed.

What happens if and when they reach the U.S. border?

If the caravan attempts to cross the border in a group, participants will be stopped or apprehended, according to Kevin Johnson, dean of the University of California, Davis, School of Law. The majority of the migrants are expected to seek asylum if they cross into the United States. (Otherwise, they would likely be deported immediately — sometimes on the same day — under existing law.)

Asylum seekers are screened with a "credible fear interview" within weeks of their arrival, Gilman said. If they do not pass, they are deported immediately.

Those who are determined to have a credible claim for asylum will then proceed toward an asylum hearing in immigration court. Pending an asylum hearing, some immigrants are released to live with nearby families, while others will be detained in immigration detention housing, which was widely expanded as part of the Obama administration's immigration enforcement.

But they may never make it. The Associated Press reported Tuesday that the caravan "was sidelined at a sports field in southern Mexico with no means of reaching the border..."

Could Mexico still stop them?

"In recent years, the Mexican government has tried to keep Central Americans out because they don’t like to be an avenue for migration," Johnson said, but he pointed to international law mandating that people be free to leave any country, including their own. "I don’t see there’s evidence that Mexico’s not doing what it’s supposed to be doing under international law."

Mexico could have barred the migrants from entering its own country, but it's unlikely they'll stop them from trying to enter the United States.

Mexico has the absolute power not to let these large “Caravans” of people enter their country. They must stop them at their Northern Border, which they can do because their border laws work, not allow them to pass through into our country, which has no effective border laws..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2018

Is "catch and release" a "liberal (Democrat)" law, like Trump says?

There is no "catch and release" law that stops U.S. authorities from apprehending migrants at the border, as Trump claimed in a tweet. Rather, the phrase refers to a past policy of letting certain immigrants without documentation live in the U.S. while awaiting immigration hearings.

Border Patrol Agents are not allowed to properly do their job at the Border because of ridiculous liberal (Democrat) laws like Catch & Release. Getting more dangerous. “Caravans” coming. Republicans must go to Nuclear Option to pass tough laws NOW. NO MORE DACA DEAL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2018

Gilman said it was not a widespread practice under the Obama administration, and is not now. The president announced he was ending the practice with an executive order more than a year ago, too.