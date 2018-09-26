Trump says 'false' sexual misconduct claims against him affect his view of Kavanaugh allegations

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that allegations of sexual misconduct against him "impact my opinion" on what he described as false charges against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

In extended comments during a press conference that lasted about 80 minutes on the sidelines of a United Nations meeting in New York, Trump portrayed himself as a victim of multiple made-up allegations.

"They made false statements about me, knowing they were false," Trump said of his accusers, adding that the The New York Times with misreported allegations against him during the run-up to the 2016 election. "People know that a lot of the news are fake, and a lot of the people sitting here are fake."

His remarks in defense of Kavanaugh came as his pick to succeed Justice Anthony Kennedy on the high court was struggling to claim the Senate votes needed for confirmation.

Trump also told reporters he could be persuaded to change his mind on Kavanaugh when the judge and his first accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

But, the president said, the allegations against Kavanaugh from several women "are all false," and he would only withdraw the nomination "if I thought he was guilty of something."

Trump accused Democrats of ginning up last-minute charges against Kavanaugh for political gain.

"They know it's a big, fat con job," Trump said of Democrats. "They go into a room and I guarantee they laugh like hell."

On Thursday, a third woman, Julie Swetnick, came forward to accuse Kavanaugh of misconduct, which the nominee denied. Trump called her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, who is entertaining a 2020 presidential run as a Democrat, a "low life."

While Trump said he will watch the Kavanaugh hearing Thursday, his focus — and that of the political world — could be divided by his scheduled meeting with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. Trump also said he might postpone the face-to-face meeting due to Kavanaugh developments.

Trump also spoke about the midterm elections and even the Democratic hopefuls engaging in early jockeying for their party's nomination in 2020.

After accusing China earlier in the day of attempting to interfere in midterms by targeting retaliatory tariffs at his political base and purchasing advertising in American media, he said he could provide "evidence" of tampering.

But while he regarded the threat of China hurting Republicans' chances this November, he said he's not worried at all about the Democrats who want to take him on in two years.

"They're not going to beat me," he said, calling the still-forming field of candidates "total lightweights."