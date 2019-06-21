Breaking News Emails
President Donald Trump said Friday that he hadn’t given final approval to any military strikes against Iran and that no planes were in the air.
In an exclusive interview with NBC’s Chuck Todd for “Meet the Press,” Trump was asked if planes were in the air and he responded, “No, but they would have been pretty soon, and things would have happened to a point where you would not turn back, you could not turn back.”
“Nothing was green lighted until the very end because things change,” Trump said during an interview with Chuck Todd on Friday.
Trump to Chuck Todd on Iran strikes: 'No planes were in the air'June 21, 201901:18
Earlier Friday, Trump had tweeted that he was "cocked and loaded" to strike the targets but deemed the loss of life would be disproportionate to the downing of a U.S. drone.
He told Todd on Friday that a plan was “ready to go subject my approval.”
Trump was asked if planes were in the air and he responded, “No, but they would have been pretty soon, and things would have happened to a point where you would not turn back, you could not turn back.”
Trump said before he issued a final decision, he asked his generals, “I want to know something before you go. How many people would be killed, in this case Iranians?”
The generals came back to Trump and said approximately 150 people would be killed, the president said.
“I thought about it for a second and I said, you know what, they shot down an unmanned drone, plane, whatever you want to call it, and here we are sitting with a 150 dead people that would have taken place probably within a half an hour after I said go ahead," Trump said, adding, "And I didn’t like it, I didn’t think, I didn’t think it was proportionate."
The full interview will air Sunday on “Meet the Press.”
Read more on the story at NBCNews.com and watch more of the interview on MSNBC today and on "Nightly News with Lester Holt" at 6:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. CT.