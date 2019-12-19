Trump says he's heard from women about inefficient dishwashers

President Donald Trump on Wednesday night again addressed the plumbing issues of Americans, telling a crowd at a Michigan rally that “women tell me” about how they have to repeatedly run their dishwashers.
The comments in Battle Creek came hours after the House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
At the rally, the president said that dishwashers don't work as well as they once did, blaming regulations.
"Remember the dishwasher? You'd press it, boom! There’d be like an explosion. Five minutes later you open it up, the steam pours out,” he said.
"Now you press it 12 times. Women tell me ..." the president said. "You know, they give you four drops of water."
Though he didn't offer any specifics, Trump appeared to say that his administration had adopted new regulations for the appliances.
The Department of Energy has said that it will move forward with a rule-making change that would exempt new dishwashers from previous energy-efficiency standards, MarketWatch reported in late November. The White House has touted the rolling back or elimination of regulations as among Trump's achievements while in office.
Trump on Wednesday also mentioned "electric" — he has complained about energy-efficient light bulbs — and told the crowd "we're bringing back standards that are great."
Trump's administration announced in September it was rolling back requirements for energy-efficient bulbs.
Trump on Dec. 6 told reporters that “we're looking very strongly at sinks and showers and other elements of bathrooms," including low-flow toilets, and he said then that the “EPA is looking at that very strongly, at my suggestion” referring to the Environmental Protection Agency.
Trump at Wednesday night's rally also accused Democrats of trying to "nullify the ballots" of voters by the impeachment.
But he also said, "it doesn't really feel like we’re being impeached." It is likely that Trump will be acquitted in the Republican-controlled Senate.