March 1, 2019, 3:20 AM GMT / Updated March 1, 2019, 4:15 AM GMT By Phil Helsel

President Donald Trump confirmed that he plans to veto a resolution that would terminate his declaration of a national emergency.

The House-approved resolution was designed to prevent the president from securing billions to fund a border wall.

Trump made the comment in an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News that was broadcast Thursday night.

"We’ll be fine," the president said when asked about the resolution. When Hannity said he would veto it and it wouldn't be overridden, Trump replied, "yeah."

The House of Representatives on Tuesday passed the resolution 245-182, and the Senate is required to hold a vote within 18 days of that date.

The Trump administration earlier this week said that if the resolution were presented to the president in its current form that "his advisors would recommend that he veto it."

Trump declared a national emergency Feb. 15. The White House has said the president intends to redirect money from the military and the Treasury to fund the wall.

Earlier Thursday, Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee suggested that the president look for another way to fund his promised border wall.

Three Republican senators already have indicated they will back the resolution terminating the national emergency. Assuming all Democrats in the Senate vote for it, only four GOP senators would be needed to secure the 51 votes required to send it to the president's desk.

"There is time for the president's lawyers to take another look and determine whether we can both build the 234 miles of border wall that the president has requested and avoid this dangerous precedent," Alexander said.

"Then the Senate could both support the president's border request and be faithful to our oath to support a constitution that creates separation of powers as a crucial check on executive power that goes to the very heart of our freedom," he said.

Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Susan Collins, R-Maine, have said that they would vote in favor of the resolution.

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-North Carolina, wrote in a Washington Post op-ed on Monday that he planned to back the resolution if and when it reached the Senate.

"As a U.S. senator, I cannot justify providing the executive with more ways to bypass Congress," Tillis wrote. "As a conservative, I cannot endorse a precedent that I know future left-wing presidents will exploit to advance radical policies that will erode economic and individual freedoms."

In the House vote earlier this week, 13 Republicans joined Democrats to vote for the resolution.

During the Fox interview that aired Thursday, Trump said that "I think that really it's a very dangerous thing for people to be voting against border security — for anybody, including Republicans."

"I really think that Republicans that vote against border security and the wall — I think, you know, I've been OK at predicting things — I think they put themselves at great jeopardy," the president said.

To override a veto, two-thirds of votes in both chambers is required.

At least 16 states, as well as the American Civil Liberties Union, have filed lawsuits challenging Trump’s emergency declaration.