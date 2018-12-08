Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Kalhan Rosenblatt

President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that his chief of staff John Kelly would be leaving the position by the end of the year.

Trump made the announcement on the White House South Lawn before departing for the Navy vs. Army football game.

"John Kelly will be leaving at the end of the year. We'll be announcing who will be taking John's place," Trump said, suggesting there might be an interim chief of staff. "I appreciate his service very much."

Kelly's departure has been expected, according to sources within the White House.

His tenure has been marred by conflict since he took the position in the summer of last year. Reports have described disagreements between Kelly, the president and West Wing staff.

Recent clashes with first lady Melania Trump made his already tenuous position even more so, NBC News reported last month.