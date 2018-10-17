Trump says U.S. has asked Turkey for recording of alleged Khashoggi murder

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

WASHINGTON — The United States has asked Turkey for any audio or video recordings of the alleged murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, President Donald Trump said Wednesday.

"Yes, we have asked for it... if it exists," Trump told reporters at the White House, adding that such evidence "probably does" exist.

Around the time he spoke, the New York Times reported that Turkey has an audio recording of Khashoggi's last minutes at the consulate that indicated his killing. The paper attributed its report to a senior Turkish official.

Trump said the U.S. had not sent the FBI to Turkey to investigate Khashoggi's disappearance because he is not an American citizen.

Trump said Tuesday that Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, denied having any involvement in Khashoggi's disappearance. Some Republican senators have said they believe bin Salman ordered his death.