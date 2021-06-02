Trump scraps short-lived blog that was created in wake of social media ban

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump has discontinued his short-lived blog.

"It was just auxiliary to the broader efforts we have [been] and are working on,” Trump adviser Jason Miller said in confirming the decision to scrap "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump." The news was first reported by CNBC.

The move comes as Trump is set to return to the campaign trail in an effort to help Republicans win control of the House and Senate in the 2022 midterms as he considers whether to mount a third presidential campaign.

"He’s pretty consistently said that he’ll make a decision after the midterms," Miller told NBC News last week. "I wouldn’t hedge it one way or the other."

Trump is scheduled to appear Saturday at the North Carolina Republican Party's convention, and his camp says he plans to hold several of his signature rallies in June and July. His allies believe he is uniquely positioned to drive GOP voters to the polls next year.

Right now, Trump's main focus is on assisting pro-Trump Republicans who face more establishment-style candidates in primaries, but Miller said that won't fully define his effort.

The blog offered an outlet for Trump to post his thoughts publicly after he was banned from many social media platforms. But after he launched it in early May, Internet traffic tracking showed that it wasn't getting much traction.