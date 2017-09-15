Trump Signs Congressional Resolution Condemning White Supremacists

President Donald Trump on Thursday signed a resolution passed by Congress condemning white supremacists, Neo-Nazis and other hate groups.

"As Americans, we condemn the recent violence in Charlottesville and oppose hatred, bigotry, and racism in all forms," Trump said in a statement. "No matter the color of our skin or our ethnic heritage, we all live under the same laws, we all salute the same great flag, and we are all made by the same almighty God."

The resolution, which Congress overwhelmingly approved this week, honors Heather Heyer, who was killed Aug. 12 when a car was driven into a group of counter-demonstrators protesting against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Trump was criticized for his response to that deadly act of violence, in which he condemned bigotry and violence "on many sides."

Critics also assailed Trump after he said that there were good people on "both sides" of the rally, which ostensibly was held to protest the planned removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee.

The resolution, passed by Congress on Monday and Tuesday,urges the Trump administration to speak out against hate groups that espouse racism, extremism, xenophobia, anti-Semitism and white supremacy.

It also calls on the Justice Department and other federal agencies to "use all resources available" to improve data collection on hate crimes and to "address the growing prevalence of those hate groups in the United States."

Trump said in his statement signing the resolution: "We are a Nation founded on the truth that all of us are created equal. As one people, let us move forward to rediscover the bonds of love and loyalty that bring us together as Americans."