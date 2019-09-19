Breaking News Emails
By NBC News
President Donald Trump on Thursday sued Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, who subpoenaed eight years of Trump's personal and corporate tax returns earlier this month.
The subpoena stems from Vance's criminal investigation into the Trump Organization about payments made to two women who have alleged affairs with the president. The president has strongly denied the affairs.