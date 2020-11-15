Trump suggests Biden 'won' and falsely claims election rigged

President Donald Trump on Sunday suggested that Joe Biden had “won” the presidential election, while saying that the election was rigged — a claim that has been widely debunked.

“He won because the Election was Rigged,” Trump wrote, before falsely claiming that no watchers or observers had been allowed.

He went on to claim in second tweet that mechanical glitches with voting machines on election night "were really THEM getting caught trying to steal votes."

Top government and industry officials have said that the 2020 election was "the most secure in American history" and that there was "no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes or was in any way compromised."

Twitter quickly added a warning onto Trump's post. The company has added multiple labels to tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account, including many that made unfounded allegations of voting fraud.

Trump is yet to concede the election and the delay — which has extended for over a week — is already keeping Biden from receiving high-level intelligence briefings and complicating his team's plans to move swiftly on the coronavirus.

Biden’s team has said the transition is progressing despite the Trump administration’s continued refusal to recognize a new president-elect, but it acknowledged that the longer the delay goes on, the worse its effects will be.